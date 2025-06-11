Croagh Patrick climb for Liam hits its target

Claddagh woman Bernie Fleming undertook a cycling and climbing challenge to Croagh Patrick on Saturday to raise funds so that rugby-mad Liam Leonard from Claregalway, who has profound disabilities, can attend the Irish-France rugby match in Paris next February.

Bernie cycled from Claregalway to Croagh Patrick, where she met supporters who climbed the mountain with her, including Liam’s mum Orla.

Liam was there to meet them after they descended, and before Bernie began the long cycle back to Galway.

Her target on GoFundMe was €6,000, to meet Liam’s travel and care needs for the rugby trip to France. So far, she has raised more than €8,500. Excess funds will go towards gym facilities for service users at the John Paul Centre in Ballybane, which Liam attends and where Bernie works as a carer.

She is pictured here after the climb with Liam. She completed the 258km cycling challenge and climb in under 17 hours and has thanked everyone who made the event possible.

Pictured: Bernie Fleming pictured with Liam after she climbed Croagh Patrick.