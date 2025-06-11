Croagh Patrick climb for Liam hits its target

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
Claddagh woman Bernie Fleming undertook a cycling and climbing challenge to Croagh Patrick on Saturday to raise funds so that rugby-mad Liam Leonard from Claregalway, who has profound disabilities, can attend the Irish-France rugby match in Paris next February.
Bernie cycled from Claregalway to Croagh Patrick, where she met supporters who climbed the mountain with her, including Liam’s mum Orla.
Liam was there to meet them after they descended, and before Bernie began the long cycle back to Galway.
Her target on GoFundMe was €6,000, to meet Liam’s travel and care needs for the rugby trip to France. So far, she has raised more than €8,500. Excess funds will go towards gym facilities for service users at the John Paul Centre in Ballybane, which Liam attends and where Bernie works as a carer.
She is pictured here after the climb with Liam. She completed the 258km cycling challenge and climb in under 17 hours and has thanked everyone who made the event possible.
Pictured: Bernie Fleming pictured with Liam after she climbed Croagh Patrick.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
County Council says further public consultation for Ring Road not a surprise
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council says it is not surprised by the...
Premlinary works to start on excavation of mother-and-baby home in Tuam
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPreliminary works will begin on Monday to enable the ...
Approval for high-speed internet mast on Inis Oírr
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNational Broadband Ireland has been granted permissio...
Travel site names Galway Oyster Festival 2nd best summer foodfestival in Europe
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA global travel site has named Galway Oyster Festival...
Galway siblings undergo same pioneering life-saving cardiac procedure at UHG
It wasn’t enough for one Galway brother to make medical history by successfully undergoing a life...
Cost of living an extra difficulty for those with severe illnesses
Supporting people with life-limiting conditions through the cost-of-living crisis has become a si...
Reg plates stolen from car parked at Oranmore Train Station
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating the theft of registration pl...
Order for another public consultation to further delay Galway City Ring Road
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Planning Appeals Board has ordered that additiona...
Galway's Radharc Landscaping celebrating six national awards
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's Radharc Landscaping is celebrating the six n...