Croí Chief Executive says 2024 was 'transformational' as charity launches annual report

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

City-based Croí has described 2024 as a transformational year for the charity.

The Heart and Stroke Charity has published its 2024 report, in a year that saw Croí launch its first multiannual strategy.

Croí’s annual report shows the charity delivered a 30 percent increase in one-to-one stroke recovery sessions in 2024

Last year, Croí provided 4,724 free health checks at over 105 events, including 1,442 checks via the new Mobile Health Units.

Chief Executive of Croí, Mark O’Donnell, has been speaking to our reporter Sarah Slevin