Croí announces PhD Scholarships to Support Research into Stroke Prevention and Recovery

Croí, the heart and stroke charity, has unveiled plans for a major investment in stroke research made possible by a generous legacy from the Joe and Helen O’Toole Charitable Trust in Tuam.

This legacy will fund two PhD scholarships dedicated to advancing research in the fields of stroke prevention and recovery.

These scholarships will support two PhD students at the University of Galway.

The scholarships will run consecutively over eight years, ensuring long-term progress and innovation in stroke research.

The first scholarship recipient has been announced as Bríd Spillane, a clinical specialist physiotherapist in neurorehabilitation with a specialised focus on complex stroke and brain injury rehabilitation.

Bríd will pursue her PhD at the University of Galway, supported by the Research Scholarship and supervised by Professor of Clinical Psychology, Brian Mc Guire and Dr Tom Burke, Lecturer at The School of Psychology.

Croí continues its commitment to advancing heart and stroke care through innovative research, supported by partnerships such as The Joe and Helen O’Toole Charitable Trust, ensuring a healthier future for stroke survivors.