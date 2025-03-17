  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Croí announces PhD Scholarships to Support Research into Stroke Prevention and Recovery

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Croí announces PhD Scholarships to Support Research into Stroke Prevention and Recovery
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Croí, the heart and stroke charity, has unveiled plans for a major investment in stroke research made possible by a generous legacy from the Joe and Helen O’Toole Charitable Trust in Tuam.

This legacy will fund two PhD scholarships dedicated to advancing research in the fields of stroke prevention and recovery.

These scholarships will support two PhD students at the University of Galway.

The scholarships will run consecutively over eight years, ensuring long-term progress and innovation in stroke research.

The first scholarship recipient has been announced as Bríd Spillane, a clinical specialist physiotherapist in neurorehabilitation with a specialised focus on complex stroke and brain injury rehabilitation.

Bríd will pursue her PhD at the University of Galway, supported by the Research Scholarship and supervised by Professor of Clinical Psychology, Brian Mc Guire and Dr Tom Burke, Lecturer at The School of Psychology.

Croí continues its commitment to advancing heart and stroke care through innovative research, supported by partnerships such as The Joe and Helen O’Toole Charitable Trust, ensuring a healthier future for stroke survivors.

More like this:
no_space
Roadworks to get underway tomorrow on the N67 at Clarinbridge

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoadworks are set to get underway on the N67 in Clari...

no_space
UG-led team charts extent of oil spill damage in Niger Delta in Nigeria

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn international research team led by the University ...

no_space
Arts Festival founder and Saw Doctors manager on a lifetime at the coalface of Galway’s art and culture

His story is a microcosm of Galway’s own growth into Ireland’s arts and culture capital – but whe...

no_space
Inis Oírr exhibition highlights new initiative to give youth its creative head

The fruits of a new initiative to facilitate children and young people to achieve their creative ...

no_space
Local bar is back in business – and bucking the trend for rural pubs

Around 200 people joined in the celebrations last Saturday week at the official re-opening of Bra...

no_space
Final preparations getting underway for city "Sea and Stone" parade

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFinal preparations are underway for tomorrow's St. Pa...

no_space
St Patrick’s Day Parades in the County get underway this afternoon

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe St Patrick’s Day parades get underway in the coun...

no_space
St Patrick’s Day Parades in the County get underway this afternoon – Updated Times

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe St Patrick’s Day parades get underway in the coun...

no_space
Massive feast of Irish music kicks off St Patrick’s weekend festivities in style on TG4

A veritable feast of Irish music – featuring over 100 young instrumentalists and 100 school singe...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up