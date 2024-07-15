Criminal barristers protest in city over Government failure to reverse austerity cuts
Criminal barristers have taken to the steps of Galway Courthouse in the city today – to hold a protest demanding the reversal of fee cuts introduced during the recession.
The last budget restored 10 percent, but the Bar of Ireland is calling for a full restoration of legal fees in Budget 2025.
It says no criminal trials will be heard today, and again next Wednesday, unless the Government commits to a full reversal.
This barrister told Galway Bay FM News that if things keep going the way they’re going – our justice system will suffer serious consequences.
