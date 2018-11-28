Criminal Assets Bureau makes seizures in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of vehicles, cash and documents have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau following searches across Galway and Dublin this morning.

Five residential properties and four businesses in Dublin were searched while one business premises was searched in Galway.

Among the items seized were a Fiat Camper Van, a VW Transporter, a VW Golf, around £3,500 sterling, and a ladies Rolex watch.

Some documents and electronic devices were also seized.

Over the course of the operation, 2 people were arrested by local Gardaí, one as part of a robbery investigation and one as part of an assault investigation.