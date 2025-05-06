Crime rate in Connemara falls sharply in 20- year-period

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The crime rate in Connemara has fallen sharply in the last 20 years

That’s according to the latest criminal law offences reports from the Central Statistics Office

The numbers show that misdeeds with a criminal tag have fallen sharply in Connemara over the past 20 years.

In Clifden, where many complaints come in from all over the West Connemara Garda District, there were 201 reports of crime 20 years ago; that was down to 141 in the year 2024.

An Cheathrua Rua stayed more or less the same: 47 recorded criminal reports 20 years ago and 44 last year.

In Carna, incidents were down from 20 to 15.

There was a 50% reduction in Letterfrack and a 25% reduction in Maam while Roundstone had a 66% reduction

However Recess has a remarkable statistic – an 80% drop in 20 years but then there is no Garda based in Recess now.

The authorities say a Garda proficient enough in the Irish language, in this Gaeltacht area, cannot be found.

And crime cannot be reported in an empty station either in English or Irish.