Crime expert warns over knife culture

A FORMER Garda Crime Prevention Officer has warned of the growing dangers of knife carrying by young people, advising that Galway needs to be wary of this national trend.

Security professional and ex-Garda Sergeant, Michael Walsh, said that while the knife carrying issue was ‘relatively contained in Galway’ it could become a more widespread issue if not addressed.

He added that following discussions he had with other security professionals, the knife carrying trend was beginning to make its presence felt in Galway with a 30% increase nationally in the number of people treated in Irish hospitals for knife injuries.

“Authorities have observed that, for some teenagers, carrying a knife has become a symbol of self-protection or a misguided means of fitting in, with links to gang culture or intimidation.

“While most young people would never consider using a knife in a harmful way, it only takes one moment of heightened emotion for a seemingly harmless tool to escalate into a dangerous situation,” Michael Walsh told the Connacht Tribune.

He said that preventative actions, such as education campaigns highlighting the dangers of carrying knives and the promotion of a non-violent conflict resolution culture, could help reduce the risks posed by knife crime.

“When people are aware that others may be carrying weapons, even in the absence of violence, it can create an environment where tensions run higher, and minor disputes may escalate,” he said.

He also advised that the issue of knife-carrying ‘went beyond policing’ and needed a collective effort from schools, local authorities and community groups to tackle the root causes of this issue.

“By offering positive outlets, such as sports and mentorship programs, young people may feel less inclined to carry weapons for protection or as a means of gaining status.

“As always, education starts at home, and parents should have open discussions with their kids about the dangers of knives and the laws surrounding them, emphasising that even a small penknife can be considered an offensive weapon.

“It’s important also to highlight the severe legal consequences of carrying a knife, including arrest and imprisonment, as well as the potential dangers, such as accidental injury or escalation in conflicts.

“As a community, we can take steps to ensure that the culture of knife-carrying does not take root in Galway.

“By fostering a sense of safety, promoting positive behaviours and providing support where it is needed, we can protect the city and county’s reputation as a secure and vibrant place to live and visit,” said Michael Walsh.

Pictured: Ex-Garda Sergeant Michael Walsh: We need to be aware of the dangers of knife carrying.