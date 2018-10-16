Crime down in county according to latest Garda report

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Crime in the county is down in the first nine months of the year.

That’s according to the latest Garda figures which were presented by Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division, Tom Curley this week.

The biggest drop was in thefts from shops in the county which is down 11 per cent since the same period last year.

Burglaries, theft from vehicles and other thefts are also down on last year’s figures, despite a spate of break-ins over the past weekend.

Public order offences are also down by 5 per cent and minor assaults are down by 14 per cent.

However there was an increase of almost a third on assaults causing harm.

