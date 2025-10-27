Creche parents take protest to Tuam Cathedral grounds to ramp up pressure on parish

Parents and supporters turned out in large numbers again last weekend to protest against the anticipated closure of their local creche in Tuam – asking the Archbishop to intervene and come up with a solution.

That’s because the owner of the building that houses the Happily Ever After childcare facility is the parish of Tuam – and the tenants who run the creche have been issued with a closure notice by a fire officer with Galway County Council.

Tuam Parish officials say that fire safety works will cost in the region of €1.2 million.

The creche on Bishop Street is now set to close its doors on Friday week, October 31.

Parents with children in attendance protested on the Cathedral grounds on Sunday at around midday as they called on the clergy to seek either another estimate for repairs or an alternative location.

The closure will leave Tuam without the town’s only Naoínra and early years services. The creche provides care for more than 90 children aged six months up to sixth class.

A meeting last week was attended by Galway East TDs Pete Roche, Albert Dolan, Louis O’Hara along with local Councillors Shaun Cunniffe, Karey McHugh and Siobhan McHugh Ryan, who expressed support for finding a resolution to the problem.

During the meeting, it was agreed to hold a demonstration last Sunday to draw attention to the closure. Children are currently writing to Archbishop Francis Duffy to resolve the situation.

In a statement to the Connacht Tribune, the owners Sara Walsh and Claire McGrath said that they regretted the imminent closure of the creche but have been left with no choice.

“In February 2024 we entered into a lease with the landlords (the church). In the terms of that lease, they say that the landlord agreed to enter into a programme of works in order to comply with Fire Safety Regulations, at their expense,” they said.

“For two years, we have operated in good faith, caring for 96 children from 72 families and providing employment to 19 dedicated staff members. During this time, we had meetings with our landlords regarding progress on securing contractors and quotations for the works.

“This week, we were informed that the Tuam Parish Finance Committee have decided not to proceed with completing and paying for the fire safety works citing that the costs were estimated at €1.2m.

“This quote is unrealistic given the quote provided to us by the landlord in 2023 was substantially less,” they added.

The owners say that 96 children will lose their childcare, including babies as young as six months, toddlers, preschool children, and after school children up to 12 years old.

A total of 72 families face the challenge of finding alternative childcare in a town with severe shortages and long waiting lists. They say that 19 dedicated staff members will lose their jobs.

“To the 72 families we have had the privilege of serving, we are heartbroken. Your children are our children,” they said.

“This place has been built on love, laughter and a shared commitment to giving your little ones the best possible start in life. We never imagined it would end like this.

“We will do everything in our power to support you through this transition. Please do not hesitate to reach out to us for any assistance or support you may need as you search for alternative childcare arrangements.”

Pictured: Ada and Sam Lally with their aunt Emma Lally, Kilconly and their grandmother Eilish Ward, Castlerea at the protest at Tuam Cathedral.