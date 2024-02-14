  • Services

Creatives invited to industry workshops in city next week

Published:

Creatives invited to industry workshops in city next week
Artists in the creative industry are invited to attend workshops in the city next week

The series of free workshops are aimed at those in rural areas, and will explore new creative technologies, space management and funding strategies


It’s being hosted by UrbanLab Galway, in partnership with the National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts in Bulgaria

The four collaborative workshops will take place at the University of Galway, and online, on the 22nd and 23rd of February

‘Telling New Stories with Creative Technologies’ will kick things off on Thursday the 22nd from 1.30-5PM

Friday will see ‘Creative Funding at the Edge’ in the morning, followed by ‘New Creative Spaces’, and wrapping up with ‘Strategic Alliances and Coalition Building’ from 2PM

Each of the workshops will take place in the seminar room in the Hardiman Library building, but they will also be streamed online

For more information, visit UrbanLab on social media, or email urbanlab@universityofgalway.ie

