Creative art workshops for cardiac and stroke patients taking place across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A series of creative art workshops for cardiac and stroke patients are taking place across the county this month.

The Mending HeArts programme provides a space for participants to express themselves, reconnect with their connectivity and support emotional wellbeing.

Workshops will take place in Ballinasloe Library tomorrow, and on June 17th and 24th from 3-4PM.

They’ll be held at Loughrea Family Resource Centre on June 13th, 20th and 27th from 3-4:30PM.

While workshops are ongoing and take place regularly at Croí House in the city on Mondays from 11AM-12:30PM.