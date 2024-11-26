Cream of Galway’s young talent on display for capacity audience at county finals

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The County Final of Scór na nÓg was held in Skehana Community Centre recently – and it was proof positive that the competition and culture are alive and well in Galway.
There was representation from all over the county and the hall was packed to capacity with eager audience members who were there to cheer on their club competitors.
Liam Rabbitte was quizmaster and Fear an Tí for the evening which kicked off with a closely contested quiz competition that ended with St Thomas’ coming out on top.
This was followed by the excellent solo singing and recitation competitions. Ballad groups performed beautiful renditions of familiar Irish songs, the standard of instrumental music was superb and the final competition, set dancing, had the crowd clapping along.
The Galway Scór Committee would like to thank the Skehana Hall Commitee, the adjudicators and especially all of the young participants and their mentors for making Scór Gaillimh such a success this year.
And they wish the best of luck to all the competitors in the Connacht Final.
Pictured: Corofin GAA Club members Sean Tyrell, Anna Lynch, Sophie Silke, Sophia Dasilva, Dylan Comer, Katie Kennedy, Meadbh Tyrell and Niamh McDonagh, Figure Dancing Winners at the County Final of Scór na nÓg.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
TV presenter will turn on the lights – and charity offers Christmas gifts as well
All are invited to the Tree of Lights Celebration on the grounds of Galway Hospice on Sunday, Dec...
Robot Olympiad Awards honour pioneering teacher ahead of his time on coding
The next generation of super coders and robotic experts displayed their considerable talents, vyi...
Boil Water Notice for Dunmore/Glenamaddy and Glenamaddy Public Supplies
A Boil Water Notice has been issued for Dunmore/Glenamaddy and Glenamaddy Public Supplies, affect...
TY students in five Galway schools to receive Road Safety Education Training
TY students in five Galway schools are to receive Road Safety Education Training. Teachers who wi...
Uisce Éireann restores supply to affected areas of the city and Connemara
Uisce Éireann crews have repaired a major burst in Galway City and water is returning to customer...
Councillor demands Council take urgent action to prevent Clare River overflow causing further damage
Tuam area councillor Andrew Reddington is calling for urgent action to be taken by the County Cou...
Six pipe bombs, cocaine and cannabis seized Menlough in East Galway
Six pipe bombs, cocaine and cannabis have been seized in Menlough in East Galway resulting in the...
Some elective procedures postponed as UHG battles vomiting bug outbreak and high numbers attending A&E
Some elective procedures for tomorrow have been postponed at UHG as the hospital battles a vomiti...
President Higgins presents Gold Gaisce medals to eight Galway young people
President Michael D Higgins has presented Gold Gaisce medals to eight young people from Galway at...