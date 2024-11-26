Cream of Galway’s young talent on display for capacity audience at county finals

The County Final of Scór na nÓg was held in Skehana Community Centre recently – and it was proof positive that the competition and culture are alive and well in Galway.

There was representation from all over the county and the hall was packed to capacity with eager audience members who were there to cheer on their club competitors.

Liam Rabbitte was quizmaster and Fear an Tí for the evening which kicked off with a closely contested quiz competition that ended with St Thomas’ coming out on top.

This was followed by the excellent solo singing and recitation competitions. Ballad groups performed beautiful renditions of familiar Irish songs, the standard of instrumental music was superb and the final competition, set dancing, had the crowd clapping along.

The Galway Scór Committee would like to thank the Skehana Hall Commitee, the adjudicators and especially all of the young participants and their mentors for making Scór Gaillimh such a success this year.

And they wish the best of luck to all the competitors in the Connacht Final.

Pictured: Corofin GAA Club members Sean Tyrell, Anna Lynch, Sophie Silke, Sophia Dasilva, Dylan Comer, Katie Kennedy, Meadbh Tyrell and Niamh McDonagh, Figure Dancing Winners at the County Final of Scór na nÓg.