Craughwell man named Farming for Nature Ambassador

A Craughwell man has been named a Farming for Nature Ambassador

Brian Dilleen of Mad Yolk Farm has been given the honour for his sustainable and resourceful farming practices.

He has converted many dilapidated farm buildings into uses such as an egg packery, a farm shop and a sauna.

The farm has also planted thousands of trees and Brian plans to turn the entire farm over to agroforestry, in the hope that animals and trees can co-habitate.

He says it’s an honour to be recognised after five years of hard work