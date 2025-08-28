Craughwell make it two wins on the bounce in gritty affair

Craughwell 1-24

Kilconieron 3-13

By Ivan Smyth in Kilbeacanty

IN the end, Craughwell’s greater collective experience told as they survived the challenge of a plucky Kilconieron outfit in Kilbeacanty on Saturday.

Craughwell’s main men came to the fore in crunch moments. Ciarán Leen’s nine point haul proved decisive as he produced the score of the game when rifling over from his own 65 in the 58th minute just moments after Peter Martin had cut the Craughwell lead to three points.

Tiarnan Leen imposed his will on this game, particularly during the opening stanza as he bagged three opening half points from play while Tom Monaghan also scored 0-3 and produced when needed most.

In saying that, Craughwell saw 12 different players find the target as even goalkeeper Stephen O’Halloran scored from play. Ian Daniels’ side withstood a rocky period when they went 16 minute without a score in the final half as they saw their 10 point lead cut to four.

Despite a bizarre own goal giving Kilconieron a platform back in to this game as Patrick Monaghan’s back pass bounced over O’Halloran’s hurl and trickled across the line, the Craughwell ‘keeper more than made amends as he produced two big saves to deny Eoghan Mulleady thereafter.

For Kilconieron, this defeat will be tough to take. They surprised many by running Loughrea close in the opening round and once more defied their underdog status to give their opponents plenty to think about. Ian McGlynn was sharp in midfield while Peter Martin, Daniel Keane and Eoghan Mulleady also stood out.

Kilconieron’s determination even when falling 10 behind and the fact they never wilted is encouraging for a very young side. However, the harsh reality of club hurling in Galway is that points on the board are the main currency and Kilconieron still have work to do if they are to avoid a relegation play off. Their contest with Killimordaly is vital, especially with a big hitter set to drop down in to the relegation play offs from Oranmore/Maree’s group.

Pictured: Kilconieron’s Eoin Spellman is challenged by Nigel Kelly of Craughwell during the Galway Senior A Hurling group tie in Kilbeacanty on Saturday. Photos: Joe Keane.