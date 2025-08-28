Craughwell make it two wins on the bounce in gritty affair

-
-
Author: Ivan Smyth
~ 2 minutes read
Craughwell 1-24
Kilconieron 3-13
By Ivan Smyth in Kilbeacanty
IN the end, Craughwell’s greater collective experience told as they survived the challenge of a plucky Kilconieron outfit in Kilbeacanty on Saturday.
Craughwell’s main men came to the fore in crunch moments. Ciarán Leen’s nine point haul proved decisive as he produced the score of the game when rifling over from his own 65 in the 58th minute just moments after Peter Martin had cut the Craughwell lead to three points.
Tiarnan Leen imposed his will on this game, particularly during the opening stanza as he bagged three opening half points from play while Tom Monaghan also scored 0-3 and produced when needed most.
In saying that, Craughwell saw 12 different players find the target as even goalkeeper Stephen O’Halloran scored from play. Ian Daniels’ side withstood a rocky period when they went 16 minute without a score in the final half as they saw their 10 point lead cut to four.
Despite a bizarre own goal giving Kilconieron a platform back in to this game as Patrick Monaghan’s back pass bounced over O’Halloran’s hurl and trickled across the line, the Craughwell ‘keeper more than made amends as he produced two big saves to deny Eoghan Mulleady thereafter.
For Kilconieron, this defeat will be tough to take. They surprised many by running Loughrea close in the opening round and once more defied their underdog status to give their opponents plenty to think about. Ian McGlynn was sharp in midfield while Peter Martin, Daniel Keane and Eoghan Mulleady also stood out.
Kilconieron’s determination even when falling 10 behind and the fact they never wilted is encouraging for a very young side. However, the harsh reality of club hurling in Galway is that points on the board are the main currency and Kilconieron still have work to do if they are to avoid a relegation play off. Their contest with Killimordaly is vital, especially with a big hitter set to drop down in to the relegation play offs from Oranmore/Maree’s group.
Pictured: Kilconieron’s Eoin Spellman is challenged by Nigel Kelly of Craughwell during the Galway Senior A Hurling group tie in Kilbeacanty on Saturday. Photos: Joe Keane.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Public consultation event on South Park development project
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA drop-in public consultation event on the South Park...
Safety concerns raised over lane structure at Martin junction lights
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA city councillor is raising safety concerns in relat...
36 million euro investment for Inis Oírr pier development
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJust under 36 million euro has been announced for the...
Court action bids to stop opening of Lidl stores
Operators of two local SuperValu supermarkets have launched legal proceedings challenging decisio...
Speed of technology giving the silenced back their voice
A Different View with Dave O’Connell Back when the great Charlie Bird was first diagnosed with...
Galway In Days Gone By
1925 Tuberculosis in milk It has been established beyond all doubt that one of the primary ...
Slug will sing an Irish song in Sub-Saharan Botswana
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Later this year, Connemara outfit Ten Ton Slug are aiming to b...
Sisters Ellie and Zara get identical points in the Leaving Cert!
THERE was double delight for twins Ellie and Zara Browne from Salerno Secondary School who each r...
Still awaiting the lineup for the start of the big race
World of Politics with Harry McGee Autumn, season of mists and mellow foolishness. Political p...