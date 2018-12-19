Court told Director of Galway arm of EA Games was reinstated and then fired

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The High Court has heard argument that a director of the Galway subsidiary of the video game giant Electronic Arts who was dismissed for allegedly making an inappropriate remark, was reinstated and then fired again.

56 year old Philippe Grenet has brought proceedings against the company over his dismissal as director of global delivery service for Electronic Arts Ireland in Galway.

As part of his action, he seeks to have a temporary injunction, which he was granted earlier this month, remain in place until the full hearing of his claim has been determined.

The company denies any wrongdoing and opposes the application to extend the injunction.

Mark Connaughton SC, for EA said that the company is entitled under the terms of Mr Grenets contract of employment to dismiss him from his post.

The application opened before Mr Justice Tony O’Connor and is expected to conclude today (Weds).

