Court hears Gardaí forced to taser and pepper spray farmer following row over land in Gort

A court has heard that a farmer had to be pepper sprayed and tasered by Gardaí to get him under control during a row over land in Gort.

Gort District Court has heard that city-based farmer Gerard Nestor was armed with a hatchet in front of armed Gardai.

It also heard the incident on the night of November 20th and 21st stems from an ongoing row over land in the area.

Garda Eugene Boyce said such was the “gravity and danger” posed by Gerard Nestor, he had to be tasered and pepper-sprayed to bring the situation under control and make his arrest.

John O’ Donoghue, of Bunasrah, Ennis Road, claims the situation escalated in recent weeks because he had built a wall to seperate his land from that of Gerard Nestor.

He contends that the wall was taken down twice.

60 year old Gerard Nestor – of Dun na Mara Drive, Renmore and College Road – is facing charges of producing a hatchet, of damaging a block wall, and damaging a shed door.

He’s also charged with assault causing harm to John O’ Donoghue at Bunasrah, Ennis Road in September 2022 – but his legal representation claims that particular incident “wasn’t all one-way traffic”.

And 46 year old John O’ Donoghue is charged with the assault of Gerard Nestor at the same location at the same date – but contends he was defending himself.

Following Garda objections, Judge Adrian Harris refused an application for Gerard Nestor to vary his bail conditions to allow him back into Gort.

He adjourned the assault cases to February for mention.