A court has ordered the cancellation of the registration of Aperee Living Nursing Home in Ballinasloe as a designated health centre.

The HSE has been directed to take charge of the nursing home at Bridge Street.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The order was made by Castlerea District Court pursant to Section 59 of the Health Act 2007.

The HSE was directed to take charge of Aperee Living Nursing Home in the interests of the health, safety and quality of life of the residents.

It follows a recently published report which identified serious repeat issues at the facility.

Inspectors found on the day that residents appeared to be comfortable and well looked after, and spoke highly of the staff.

But the visit was a monitoring inspection to review progress made on significant fire safety works that were previously committed to – and they found nothing had been done.

They also found issues with the premises that were previously noted – such as water damaged ceilings in some rooms – and this also hadn’t been fixed.

The operator was allowed to outline to HIQA how they were going to remedy the issues identified on the day.

But their response did not adequately assure the chief inspector that the action would result in compliance with regulations.

The post Court directs HSE to take charge of Aperee Living Nursing Home in Ballinasloe on health and safety grounds appeared first on Galway Bay FM.