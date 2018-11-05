Court approves alcohol licence for new Tuam supermarket

A new discount supermarket planned for Tuam has been granted a licence to sell alcohol – construction of the new premises will commence in early January.

Tuam Court granted an off-licence to the new Lidl store that is opening on the Galway Road. It will be located to the rear of the existing discount supermarket but will be much larger in size.

An application came before Tuam Court for a licence for the new outlet and it was stated that it had recently been granted full planning permission.

Architect Frank Kenny, for Lidl, told Barrister Constance Cassidy that the existing store would remain in place until the new one was built. The old store would then be demolished.

He explained that the new store would be much bigger, have wider aisles, have an enlarged ‘offers’ area and bakery as well as allowing for increased deliveries. The off-licence will also be increased in size compared to the existing facility.

The architect also informed the court that it was hoped to commence construction of the new discount store early in January.

The existing store has been in operation since 2004, it was stated, and Judge Marie Keane granted the application for the liquor licence for the new outlet.

Recently An Bord Pleanala gave the go-ahead for the demolition of the existing Lidl discount foodstore and the development of a new single-storey supermarket and off-licence, measuring almost 2,500 square metres on a four acre site.

The new store will be accessed through a proposed upgraded shared access with the adjacent Steeltech Shed along with a filling station, forecourt and ‘drive thru’ facility.

The Planning Appeals Board ruled that the new discount foodstore wold not adversely affect the vitality and viability of the Tuam town centre and was, therefore, in accordance with proper planning and development of the area.

Lidl stated, in response to the opposition to the new store, that it provides valuable employment in Tuam and also point out that the Draft Local Area Plan for Tuam identifies a 22% vacancy in the town which is mainly isolated to one development with a number of small units.

The decision to grant planning permission for a new larger discount supermarket in Tuam is expected to encourage other major retailers to seek located in the town.

There have been calls for the likes of Tesco and Aldi to express an interest in acquiring sites on the outskirts of Tuam as it has been said that is a big demand for them to be located there.