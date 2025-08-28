Court action bids to stop opening of Lidl stores

Operators of two local SuperValu supermarkets have launched legal proceedings challenging decisions to grant planning permission to build Lidl discount stores in two County Galway towns.

The Connacht Tribune has learned that the owner of SuperValu in Portumna, and the owner of Supervalu in Loughrea, have separately been granted leave for Judicial Reviews by the High Court.

They are challenging decisions by An Coimisiún Pleanála (formerly An Bord Pleanála) earlier this year to give the go-ahead for Lidl to build discount foodstores in Portumna and Loughrea.

Both applicants have unique and separate reasons for challenging the grants of planning permission in each case. But both want the decisions quashed on the grounds they are “invalid” and not consistent with the current Galway County Development Plan.

The two cases are due before the Planning and Environment court in October.

An Coimisiún Pleanála told this newspaper that it stands over and will defend its decisions in the High Court.

Lidl, in a statement, claimed the legal challenges will delay these developments.

The company’s chief executive in Ireland said the legal action put its planned investment in Portumna and Loughrea at risk.

Yvonne O’Meara, who owns SuperValu in Portumna, was granted leave by the High Court for Judicial Review in May.

This allows her to challenge the decision by An Bord Pleanála (now An Coimisiún Pleanála), to grant planning permission in April for a new Lidl discount foodstore at Clonfert Avenue and Dominick Street in Portumna.

The Planning and Environment Court has the case listed to hear a motion this October, with Galway County Council and Lidl Ireland GmbH as notice parties.

Michael McInerney and Gerard McInerney, who own SuperValu Loughrea, were granted leave by the High Court for Judicial Review in July to challenge the decision by An Coimisiún Pleanála to grant planning permission in May for a new Lidl discount foodstore at Gallows Hill, Cosmona, Loughrea.

It has been listed for mention in the Planning and Environment Court this October, with Galway County Council and Lidl Ireland GmbH included as notice parties.

Applicants in each separate case are represented by Keane Solicitors at Steamship House, Dock Street, Galway.

Lidl first lodged a planning application for a supermarket in Portumna in July 2022. This was refused by Galway County Council in November of that year, after it had sought further information on the plans.

Lidl appealed this to An Bord Pleanála, which granted permission, subject to 19 conditions, against the advice of its own Inspector whose reports twice recommended it be refused, including because it materially contravened zoning in the development plan.

Pictured: How the proposed Lidl store in Portumna would look.