Courier companies urged to carry ID as delivery trucks raise concern in rural Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Courier companies making deliveries across county Galway ahead of the Christmas season are being urged to ensure van drivers have sufficient identification.

It’s after concerns were raised over suspicious unmarked vehicles in rural areas.

Loughrea area councillor Joe Byrne says a text alert was recently sent in the Kinvara area, after a van was seen acting suspiciously.

The Fine Gael councillor says the vehicle turned out to belong to a sub-contractor of a larger courier company – but had no markings or identification of any kind.

