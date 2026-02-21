Couple told to stay away from shops centre

By Ronan Judge

A man and a woman accused of public order offences have been told they must stay out of a Galway City shopping complex.

Declan Breen (28) and Amy Walsh (28), both with an address at 28 Fir Domnach, Tuam, are charged with breach of the peace, contrary to section 6 of the Public Order Act.

Amy Walsh is also charged with assaulting a woman contrary to section 2 of the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act.

All charges arise from an incident on January 14, 2026 at the Eyre Square Shopping Centre.

At Galway District Court, Garda Nigel Silke gave evidence of arresting both accused at Galway Courthouse and there was no reply to any of the charges after caution.

Defence solicitor Sean Acton said he had no questions regarding the arrest, charge and caution of his clients.

Garda Silke said there was no objection to bail subject to both accused abiding by conditions.

The pair were told they must stay out of the complex that makes up the Eyre Square Shopping Centre, Edward Square Shopping Centre and Corbett Court Shopping Centre.

Judge Valerie Corcoran granted a disclosure order for Mr Acton and remanded both accused to appear again in court in March.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.