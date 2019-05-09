County’s rising stars in action at juvenile track & field finals

Day One of the 2019 Galway Track and Field Juvenile Championships was held on Sunday last in summer like weather in Dangan, with the U9 to U12 age groups competing in front of a large attendance at the NUI Galway venue.

At U12 level, there were some great individual performances, with double golds for Keevagh Barry and Ben Moran. The opening event, the 60m sprint hurdles saw wins for Ben Moran of GCH and Lauren Kilduff of Craughwell AC. The 60m sprints were won by Keevagh Barry of Craughwell AC and Jeremiah Oifoh of Tuam AC.

Victorious in the Long Jump were Keevagh Barry of Craughwell AC, with her second gold, and Ben Moran of GCH likewise securing his second gold of the day. The Turbo Javelin golds went to Kiera Mernagh of Craughwell AC and Conor Haverty of Tuam AC. Ciaran O’Donnell of Tuam AC and Emma O Donovan of Craughwell AC claimed victory in the U12 High Jump. In the Shot Putt, Ruby Casey of East Galway and Padraic Kelly of Caltra and District AC were triumphant.

In the distance events over 600m, the winners were Aisling Geaney of South Galway and Odhran O’Hare of Tuam AC. Craughwell U12 girls and GCH U12 boys teams won relay gold.

The U9, 10 and 11 competitions were team based with the top combined scores or times of two athletes per club in each event winning out

At U9 level, Daisy Griffin and Carla Fahy won the girls Long Jump for Loughrea AC, while Ruairi MacNena and Jack O’Dwyer of Craughwell AC took the boys event. In the Turbo Javelin, the Craughwell pairing of Lilly May Grealish and Leah Mahon won gold, with Shiloh Mihes and Shane Lalor, a Tuam AC team, winning out in the boys section.

On the track, the 60m event was won by the pair of Sally Fahey and Martha MacAdam of South Galway AC in the girls, with Dean Garvey and Rhys Costello of Tuam AC succesful in the boys event. The 300m distance event team winners were Sally Fahey and Martha Macadam of South Galway AC, with their second gold of the day, along with a great win for Ryan Scully and Ruairi Connolly of Clare River Harriers in the boys’ 300m. South Galway AC took the girls relay title, while Tuam AC claimed the U9 boys gold medals.

