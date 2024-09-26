County’s first affordable homes in 10 years to be offered in Claregalway next month

The first affordable homes in County Galway in 10 years will be offered in Claregalway next month.

The first phase of the Garraí na Gaoithe estate at Lakeview Road will have 17 homes.





The last time an affordable home was offered in County Galway was 2013.

And that seems a particularly long time ago given the ever deepening housing crisis.

The first phase in Claregalway will offer 17 homes, in a mix of two, three and four bed units.

Applications will be accepted via an online portal on the Galway County Council website from 10am on Monday, October 14th.

There’ll also be a public information meeting at the Claregalway Hotel next Thursday, October 3rd, at 7pm.

A second phase of 16 homes will be finished next year, followed by the starting of a third phase of 28 homes towards the end of the year.

Affordable housing is also being advanced in Athenry – but as of yet, there’s no sign of affordable developments in other towns like Loughrea, Tuam, Ballinasloe or Gort.

