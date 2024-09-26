  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

County’s first affordable homes in 10 years to be offered in Claregalway next month

Published:

County’s first affordable homes in 10 years to be offered in Claregalway next month
Share story:

The first affordable homes in County Galway in 10 years will be offered in Claregalway next month.

The first phase of the Garraí na Gaoithe estate at Lakeview Road will have 17 homes.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The last time an affordable home was offered in County Galway was 2013.

And that seems a particularly long time ago given the ever deepening housing crisis.

The first phase in Claregalway will offer 17 homes, in a mix of two, three and four bed units.

Applications will be accepted via an online portal on the Galway County Council website from 10am on Monday, October 14th.

There’ll also be a public information meeting at the Claregalway Hotel next Thursday, October 3rd, at 7pm.

A second phase of 16 homes will be finished next year, followed by the starting of a third phase of 28 homes towards the end of the year.

Affordable housing is also being advanced in Athenry – but as of yet, there’s no sign of affordable developments in other towns like Loughrea, Tuam, Ballinasloe or Gort.

The post County’s first affordable homes in 10 years to be offered in Claregalway next month appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway City selected to pilot innovative community-based cardiac arrest alert system

Galway City has been selected as a pilot location to test an innovative community-based cardiac a...

no_space
Scoil An Phiarsaigh in Ros Muc officially opened

Scoil An Phiarsaigh in Ros Muc has been officially opened today by Galway County Council Leas-Cat...

no_space
Loughrea Quick Pick player scoops €250 thousand

Galway is celebrating its second big lotto win in under two weeks, totalling 1.25 million euro. A...

no_space
Third inspection of nursing home in Oranmore finds worsening management amid serious food issues

A third inspection of a nursing home in Oranmore has found the management of the centre has gotte...

no_space
No water for residents and businesses in Carnmore and surrounding areas until tonight

Residents and businesses in Carnmore and surrounding areas have no water today. It’s due to...

no_space
Over 1,300 cases of sepsis at UHG Emergency Department over past two years

There have been over 1,300 cases of sepsis at the Emergency Department at UHG over the past two y...

no_space
Galway Cathedral unveils iconic gift from Hungary

Galway Cathedral has unveiled a gift of a replica of the iconic painting ‘Our Lady, Consoler of t...

no_space
Preparations underway for arrival of French twinning delegation in Ballinasloe

Preparations are underway in Ballinasloe for the arrival of a French twinning delegation. Represe...

no_space
Still no affordable housing on the horizon for most towns in County Galway

A meeting at County Hall this week heard there’s still no affordable housing on the horizon...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up