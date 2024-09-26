County’s first affordable homes in 10 years to be offered in Claregalway next month
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The first affordable homes in County Galway in 10 years will be offered in Claregalway next month.
The first phase of the Garraí na Gaoithe estate at Lakeview Road will have 17 homes.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The last time an affordable home was offered in County Galway was 2013.
And that seems a particularly long time ago given the ever deepening housing crisis.
The first phase in Claregalway will offer 17 homes, in a mix of two, three and four bed units.
Applications will be accepted via an online portal on the Galway County Council website from 10am on Monday, October 14th.
There’ll also be a public information meeting at the Claregalway Hotel next Thursday, October 3rd, at 7pm.
A second phase of 16 homes will be finished next year, followed by the starting of a third phase of 28 homes towards the end of the year.
Affordable housing is also being advanced in Athenry – but as of yet, there’s no sign of affordable developments in other towns like Loughrea, Tuam, Ballinasloe or Gort.
The post County’s first affordable homes in 10 years to be offered in Claregalway next month appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway City selected to pilot innovative community-based cardiac arrest alert system
Galway City has been selected as a pilot location to test an innovative community-based cardiac a...
Scoil An Phiarsaigh in Ros Muc officially opened
Scoil An Phiarsaigh in Ros Muc has been officially opened today by Galway County Council Leas-Cat...
Loughrea Quick Pick player scoops €250 thousand
Galway is celebrating its second big lotto win in under two weeks, totalling 1.25 million euro. A...
Third inspection of nursing home in Oranmore finds worsening management amid serious food issues
A third inspection of a nursing home in Oranmore has found the management of the centre has gotte...
No water for residents and businesses in Carnmore and surrounding areas until tonight
Residents and businesses in Carnmore and surrounding areas have no water today. It’s due to...
Over 1,300 cases of sepsis at UHG Emergency Department over past two years
There have been over 1,300 cases of sepsis at the Emergency Department at UHG over the past two y...
Galway Cathedral unveils iconic gift from Hungary
Galway Cathedral has unveiled a gift of a replica of the iconic painting ‘Our Lady, Consoler of t...
Preparations underway for arrival of French twinning delegation in Ballinasloe
Preparations are underway in Ballinasloe for the arrival of a French twinning delegation. Represe...
Still no affordable housing on the horizon for most towns in County Galway
A meeting at County Hall this week heard there’s still no affordable housing on the horizon...