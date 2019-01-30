County to be included in pilot survey on vacant private housing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county is to be included in a pilot survey to address vacant private housing.

The Vacant Homes Unit is rolling out the scheme and developing a surveyor’s kit to assist in identifying vacant homes and monitor vacancy levels.

Surveying is set to commence this month.

Seven of the areas to be piloted are in Tuam, three are in Loughrea, with one each in Athenry, Ballinasloe and Portumna.

As part of the implementation action plan, the county council has been tasked with assessing useable vacant homes in areas of high social housing demand.

It’s in a bid to bring the homes back into use through the Repair and Lease, Buy and Renew or Long Term Leasing schemes.

The county council currently has a housing stock of 2,558 social homes.

