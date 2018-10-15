County sporting clubs and parents urged to stop dangerous match convoy behaviour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clubs and organisations around the county which host homecoming and celebratory events for winning teams, are being urged to have a zero tolerance approach to road safety breaches.

That’s the message from the county Joint Policing Committee meeting today.

Members heard that in recent months, people have witnessed young people sitting on the roofs of cars as they were moving in a convoy after celebrating a match win.

Garda Chief Superintendent, Tom Curley, said there is legisalation about endangerment which must be adhered to.

New JPC member, Gerry Larkin who was a former GAA County Board Chairman says the practice by parents and management of teams needs to be discouraged.

Chairperson of the County JPC, Councillor Peter Roche says it’s a tragedy waiting to happen:.