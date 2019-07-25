County shows continued growth in new start-ups over first half the year

Galway recorded the third-highest total in Ireland of new companies registered over the first half of the year.

With 482 new arrivals, the county was only behind Dublin and Cork – whereas Limerick suffered a nine and half per cent decline in the number of new companies registered over the same period last year.

In percentage terms, Galway’s three per cent growth paled beside Leitrim’s rise of almost 58% – helping to push the national increase to over five per cent over the first half of last year.

That’s according to business and credit risk analyst CRIF Vision-net, whose latest report reveals that 12,142 companies were formed over the first half of the year – that’s 67 every day.

The professional services industry was the biggest contributor to new start-ups in the first six months of 2019, with 2,653 new start-ups established, a +9.7% increase YoY. Social and personal services grew by 39% (457 new companies).

The third and fourth largest sectors, financial services and construction, experienced a slight decrease in new start-up numbers by over -4% and -6% respectively.

