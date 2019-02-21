County projects carve up €10m funding

Towns and villages across the county are to share a slice of a €10 million cash injection – with a host of projects now cleared for take-off.

The Government-led Rural Regeneration and Development Fund paves the way for the progression of ‘shovel-ready’ projects, while also providing for those still in the planning stage.

Athenry was the big winner with some €3.55 million allocated to help transform the town into a food and tourism centre.

Just under €1 million has been earmarked to push Joyce Country for designation as a UNESCO Global Geopark.

A further €56,000 has been allocated for the development of a cycleway from Leenaun – with the village becoming the starting point for a panoramic route to Sligo.

Gort saw the allocation of €250,000 for investment for Coole Park’s visitor centre as part of a nationwide spend of €1 million on National Park facilities.

A total of €525,000 has been allocated to Galway County Council for street widening works at Bridge Street, Dunmore.

In Tuam, €175,000 has been dedicated to the development of a master plan for the town which will include an examination into future uses for the railway station site, the fire station and the Town Hall.

Kinvara has had just under €125,000 ring-fenced for the design and implementation of the long-awaited boardwalk project – providing access to Dunguaire Castle.

