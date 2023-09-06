County planners reject plans for 72 new homes in Athenry
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have refused permission for 72 new homes in Athenry town.
The development, would be based along Prospect Road and would back onto the rail line.
The plan led by Bellerin 3A Limited is for 72 new homes – in a mix of apartments and homes in various configurations.
The plans involves the creation of new vehicle and pedestrian access points, as well as a new footpath along Prospect Road.
But they’ve now been rejected by county planners, the primary reason being the land isn’t currently zoned for development.
Planners also held it doesn’t go far enough in providing connectivity to the wider pedestrian and cycle network, and could pose increased risk to road users.
They also said the estate would represent an inappropriate form of development, with the proposed density and configuration not matching the existing area.
The developer has now four weeks to appeal the decision to An Bord Pleanala.
