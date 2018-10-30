County planners refuse proposal to demolish former Moycullen Hotel

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

County planners have refused a proposal to demolish the former Cloonbinia House Hotel in Moycullen and construct a nursing home.

The building operated as a hotel 1989 until 2005 and later became a hostel for asylum seekers until 2008.

The building first operated as a hotel or guesthouse until 1984 and later operated as a nursing home from 1984 until 1988.

It then reopened as a hotel in 1989

