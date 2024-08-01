  • Services

County planners refuse extension of permission for office development in heart of Oranmore

Published:

County planners have refused an extension of planning permission for an office development in the heart of Oranmore.

Permission was originally granted in 2019 for the single story office building on an overgrown site beside Oranmore Library.


That approval is set to expire in November, prompting an application for an extension by Patricia Kilraine.

But it’s now been refused after inspectors visited the site.

They found no work has been carried out since permission was granted, and thus it’s not eligible under changes made to planning laws in recent years.

