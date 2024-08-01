County planners refuse extension of permission for office development in heart of Oranmore
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
County planners have refused an extension of planning permission for an office development in the heart of Oranmore.
Permission was originally granted in 2019 for the single story office building on an overgrown site beside Oranmore Library.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
That approval is set to expire in November, prompting an application for an extension by Patricia Kilraine.
But it’s now been refused after inspectors visited the site.
They found no work has been carried out since permission was granted, and thus it’s not eligible under changes made to planning laws in recent years.
The post County planners refuse extension of permission for office development in heart of Oranmore appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
104th Claremorris Show this Sunday 4th August boasts wide list of attractions
The final countdown has begun for the 104th Claremorris Agricultural Show which takes place this ...
€4 million for Nun’s Island Theatre and Church House
Just shy of four million euro has been secured to renovate the Nuns Island Theatre and Church Hou...
High interest in Ladies Day competition as registration deadline approaches
Today is Ladies Day at the Galway Races, and entries for the competition have been flooding in. O...
Athenry training centre would be a game changer
Galway United rolled out the big guns this week to convince the Government to back its plans for ...
Nearly €100 million worth of ‘Irish wool’ sold by retailers is imported
ALMOST €100 million worth of so-called Irish woollen products sold in Ireland during the year are...
United’s dismal away run against Rovers continues
Sligo Rovers 2 Galway United 0 By Mike Rafferty at the Showgrounds GALWAY United's poor ...
It’s a nightmare for Galway footballers as chances spurned to capture Sam
Armagh 1-11 Galway 0-13 THE sense of anti-climax is overwhelming. An All-Ireland football f...
Aran native loves how Kneecap showcases Irish language on global stage
Actress Fionnuala Flaherty was subbing as an Irish teacher in inner city Dublin in 2018, when the...
Galway footballers leave it behind on day some key players struggle
Inside Track with John McIntyre IF someone predicted six weeks ago that the Armagh footballers...