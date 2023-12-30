County planners refuse bid to expand creche in Claregalway

County planners have rejected a bid to expand a creche in Claregalway.

The Growing Tree Montessori at Cahergowan had sought to increase its capacity to 34, and revise the opening hours from 9am to 1pm.





But county planners have refused permission, largely because of concerns the site could not safely accommodate any additional traffic.

