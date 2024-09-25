County planners approved 86% of planning applications in first half of 2024

County planners approved 86 percent of all planning applications in the first half of this year.

Between January and July, over 1,100 valid applications were received by the planning department.





Of those – 976 were granted permission, while 164 were refused.

At a meeting at County Hall this week, Councillor Andrew Reddington said there’s a consensus out there that planning is being refused far more often than it actually is.

Fine Gael Councillor Reddington says all 39 Councillors worked hard on the county development plan to try and help ensure that rural living remains viable.

