  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

County planners approved 86% of planning applications in first half of 2024

Published:

County planners approved 86% of planning applications in first half of 2024
Share story:

County planners approved 86 percent of all planning applications in the first half of this year.

Between January and July, over 1,100 valid applications were received by the planning department.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Of those – 976 were granted permission, while 164 were refused.

At a meeting at County Hall this week, Councillor Andrew Reddington said there’s a consensus out there that planning is being refused far more often than it actually is.

Fine Gael Councillor Reddington says all 39 Councillors worked hard on the county development plan to try and help ensure that rural living remains viable.

The post County planners approved 86% of planning applications in first half of 2024 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
HSE to investigate 3-month long waiting lists for X-Ray services in Tuam

The HSE is to investigate three-month long waiting lists for X-Ray services in Tuam. The long-awa...

no_space
Planning permission submitted for €12m redevelopment of Oranmore Train Station

Planning permission has been submitted for a 12 million euro redevelopment of Oranmore Train Stat...

no_space
Galway first in Europe for Student Friendliness

Galway has ranked first in Europe for Student Friendliness. It’s also ranked third in the 5...

no_space
Croí Mobile Health Hub visiting Eyre Square for three days

The Croí Health Hub will be at Eyre Square over the next three days. It’s to coincide with ...

no_space
Over €16m for Galway sports clubs through record allocation of Government funding

Over 16 million euro has been allocated to sports clubs across Galway in a record national alloca...

no_space
Thousands expected at Galway Racecourse for leading med-tech show

Thousands of people are expected at Galway Racecourse today for a leading med-tech show. It’...

no_space
Brave families tell their story to highlight critical role of Blood Bike West

By Elizabeth Garner and Jim Hynes Three families of brave young children who know exactly what...

no_space
Family-owned store celebrates sale of EuroMillions winning ticket

A family-run shop on Galway city’s Westside is celebrating the sale of a winning €1,005,000 ticke...

no_space
Grealish demands substantial slice of Apple for Galway

Galway West TD Noel Grealish has demanded that a portion of the €13bn Apple ‘windfall’ be ring-fe...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up