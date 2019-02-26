County officials offer reassurances on hiring of fleet of vehicles

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Council officials have advised there was no additional cost to the local authority in the hiring of a fleet of vehicles by water services.

Director of Services Jim Cullen said the small number of vehicles in question were hired by water services.

If follows concerns raised by Tuam area councillor Donagh Killilea that a fleet of transit vans were leased or purchased in 2017/2018 and were no longer fit for purpose.

He added it was then decided to opt for different vehicles on hire at no extra cost to the council.

The meeting heard Irish Water will in due course procure its entire fleet.