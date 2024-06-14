County hosting free events for Cruinniú na nÓg 2024

This Saturday, June 15, Galway and the entire county will come alive with free events and workshops for Cruinniú na nÓg, a national day of celebration that encourages children and young people to explore cultural and creative activities.

“Cruinniú na nÓg has become a very significant event in our cultural calendar, offering our younger population an opportunity to try out all types of creative practices and work with artists all over the county, says Galway County Chief Executive Liam Conneally. “We have formed great partnerships with youth groups, agencies and organisations and our culture team and libraries have opened their doors to support this dynamic programme..

From Ballinasloe to Clifden and every town in between, the spirit of imagination and excitement will shine, according to the CE.

Galway County Libraries, from Loughrea to Letterfrack, will host events for children and families, while the Aran Islands will present an array of fun activities under the banner of Cruinniú ar na hOileáin. There will be workshops on Inis Mór, Inis Meáin and Inis Oírr, in activities including drama and mosaic artistry, drumming, Lego coding, and painting.

Cruinniú Late in Athenry is a new addition, which is backed by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media’s Night Time Economy unit, Mr Conneally explains.

Cruinniú na nÓg is a collaboration between the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Creative Ireland, local authorities and RTÉ, and is designed for young people under the age of 18 years.

Log on to cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie and key in Galway for more information on local events.