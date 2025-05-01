  • Services

County Galway one of 11 areas to have more people on electoral register than population

Published:

  • Author:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

County Galway is one of eleven areas to have more people on the electoral register than its population.

The Electoral Commission says it’s dealing with multiple legacy issues and as a result, with mistakes such as duplicate registrations or people who have passed away.

The first Oversight Report on Ireland’s Electoral Register has revealed County Galway has one the lowest accuracy indicators, which may be skewing voter turnout figures

The other areas to have more people on the register than population are Sligo, Donegal, Leitrim, Longford, Monaghan, Cork County, Westmeath, Carlow, Cavan and Mayo

Chief Executive of the Commission Art O’Leary, explains why there are so many inaccuracies:

