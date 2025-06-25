County Galway JPC had little impact in tackling rural crime

A regular forum – now cancelled – which used to provide a platform for questions and answers between the Gardaí, local politicians and members of the community has been dismissed by one veteran Councillor as ineffective in helping to tackle local crime.

The County Galway Joint Policing Committee ceased operations in 2024 ahead of its replacement with a community-based group which will also involve members of the Garda being present as their meetings.

Regret was expressed at a meeting of Ballinasloe Municipal Council that the JPC no longer existed as it provided local elected members and community groups to report incidents of crime.

But Cllr Michael Connolly described the JPC meetings as being ineffective with many issues relating to local crime not being followed up on.

The Moylough councillor said that he had been previously part of the JPC but when he was asked to go on the last committee, he refused to do so as he said that it was not achieving what it was supposed to do.

The function of the County Galway Joint Policing Committee, according to Galway County Council, was to serve as a forum for consultation, discussion and recommendations on matters affecting the policing of the rural communities.

The old JPC was made up of 15 local authority elected members, nine representatives from the Gardai, seven members from the community along with three Oireachtas members and two officials from Galway County Council.

“I think the old JPC did not achieve a lot,” stated Cllr Connolly. “I hope that the new committee that is formed will be more effective.

“I was a member of the old JPC and it was rather frustrating. We didn’t achieve a lot despite the members raising several issues of importance when it comes to community policing.

“I was asked to go back on this committee but I refused on the basis that it was not achieving what we expected it to achieve. There were issues raised that were not followed up on.”

The matter was raised by Cllr Declan Geraghty (Ind) who said at the outset that illegal dumping was a major issue, and he even saw a mattress thrown across a ditch on his way from Williamstown to Ballinasloe.

“There are a lot of quare things happening in local communities when it comes to criminal activity and that is why I thought that the JPC had a function – and I regret to see it dispensed with,” said Cllr Geraghty.

“I believe that the JPC served a very important function in that it allowed the members of the public and elected representatives to raise issues when it came to criminality in their area,” added Cllr Geraghty.

According to Galway County Council, further information in relation to Galway County Local Community Safety Partnership (LCSP) will be provided as soon as possible.

Staff are currently awaiting finalisation of guidance from the National Office for Community Safety.

Pictured: Cllr Michael Connolly.