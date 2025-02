This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

ACounty Galway restaurant has been added to the lastest UK and Ireland edition of the Michelin Guide.

Lignum in Bullaun has been awarded its first Michelin Star – joining Aniar which also holds the high quality cooking accolade.

Meanwhile the city’s Daróg has gained a Bib Gourmand, which represents good quality and good value cooking.

The other Galway restaurant featured on the guide is Kai, which holds a Green Star.