County Galway delegation strengthens Washington County ties

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway County Council delegation has met with local government officials in Washington County, Wisconsin, as part of a 22-year-old twinning relationship.

The meeting in West Bend was part of a wider programme of tourism, cultural and economic development engagements in the United States.

The delegation was led by Leas-Chathaoirleach Cllr Mary Hoade and Chief Executive Liam Conneally.

The group also includes Cllrs Michael Regan and Moegie Maher, and Director of Infrastructure Development Uinsinn Finn.

Key topics discussed included the recent state of emergency after record-breaking rainfall and flooding and rezoning proposals for housing.