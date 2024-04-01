County Galway Community and Voluntary Groups to receive €295,000 funding boost

267 community and voluntary groups across County Galway are to be allocated funding totalling €294,830 to support the delivery of a wide range of projects and events from playground upgrades to pollinator planting and from arts festivals to graveyard maintenance.

The Elected Members of Galway County Council have approved €276,830 in grant funding under the local authority’s Community Support Schemes which encourages groups to take an active part in the development of their communities which will improve the economic, community and cultural aspects of their surrounding areas.





An additional €18,000 is also being allocated under Fáilte Ireland’s Festival & Participate Events Programme.

Cllr. Liam Carroll, Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council stated, “On behalf of the Elected Members, I want to thank all community groups who work tirelessly for their local communities and thrive to make our local areas a better place to live, work and visit. Galway County Council’s Community Support Schemes this year attracted a high level of interest, which is reflective of the level of voluntary work ongoing across the county.”

Liam Conneally, Chief Executive of Galway County Council commented, “The Community Support Schemes will enable over a quarter of a million euro to be invested in the local community and voluntary sector. This investment would not be possible without the work and volunteerism provided by our communities and citizens who play a vital part in keeping communities alive and improving the quality of life and wellbeing in Galway.

“The Community Support Schemes are a significant and popular funding scheme for groups in Galway County,” explained Jean Brann, Acting Director of Services. “The applications received this year illustrate show how innovative and inclusive the community and voluntary sector are. I would like to thank the Elected Members for the huge role they play, and to the staff for going over and above to support our communities and assisting them through the online application process this year. I also want to acknowledge the role of the Public Participation Network (PPN) which plays a vital part in informing and advising the community and voluntary groups regarding this and other funding schemes. “

Ms. Brann continued, “The allocations provided through the Community Support Schemes are part of a wider range of funding schemes and we will continue to seek to maximise these through coordinating the schemes and directing communities to the most appropriate funding schemes for their planned projects and activities, while working in a collaborative and partnership approach with all stakeholders.”

Community Support Schemes 2024 – Approved Allocations

Applicant Proposal/Works Amount Recommended Galway Garden Festival Galway Garden Festival marketing & promotion 3,700.00 Oranmore Community Development Association CLG Taste of Oranmore & Clarinbridge marketing & promotion 2,000.00 Cleggan Fringe Cleggan Fringe Festival marketing & promotion 1,300.00 Clifden Comhaltas Clifden Traditional Music Festival marketing & promotion 1,500.00 Leenane Development Association Connemara Mountain Walking Festival marketing & promotion 2,000.00 Galway Mountain Rescue CLG Howl at the Moon 2024 marketing & promotion 2,500.00 Cruinniú na mBad Cruinniú na mBad marketing & promotion 2,500.00 Meelick-Eyrecourt Kayak Club Meelick Riverfest 2024 marketing & promotion 2,500.00 Total for Regional Festivals (Funded by Failte Ireland) €18,000 Athenry Arts & Heritage Company CLG Athenry MAD Festival 1,000.00 Claregalway Drama Festival Claregalway Drama Festival 1,500.00 Monivea Community Council CLG Replacement of Festive Lighting with Energy Efficient Lighting 2,000.00 The Oranmore Community Development Association CLG Install Festive Lighting 2,000.00 Gurteen Community Council St. Kerrills Festival 400.00 Glenamaddy Theatre Festival Glenamaddy 60th Annual Theatre Festival 1,300.00 Feile Cheoil Larry Reynolds Feile Cheoil Larry Reynolds 1,000.00 Clonberne Community Centre Co Ltd Clonberne Festival 2024 1,000.00 Ballinasloe Fair & Festival Limited Company Ballinasloe Fair & Festival 1,800.00 Ballinamore Bridge Heritage Group Ballinamore Bridge Hen Fair 500.00 Mountbellew Social Development Co-operative Society LTD National and All Nations Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Championship 2024 1,500.00 Creggs Harvest Festival Creggs Harvest Festival 1,500.00 Ballygar Carnival Ballygar Carnival 1,500.00 Castleblakeney Church Restoration Association CLG Castleblakeney Village Events 1,000.00 Ballinasloe Saint Patricks Day Parade Committee Support towards St. Patrick’s Day Festivities in Ballinasloe 1,084.00 Moylough and district community council Replacement of Festive Lighting with Energy Efficient Lighting 392.00 Colemanstown United FC Purchase of Mobile Coffee Dock/Hub to develop local economic initiative 2,000.00 Williamstown Community Festival Committee Williamstown Community Festival 400.00 Ballinasloe Area Community Development CLG Ballinasloe Something for Everyone Weekend 1,200.00 Forbairt Pobail, Maigh Cuilinn, Moycullen Heritage Corrib Shores, These Are Our People 1,000.00 Burren lowlands Costs associated with official launch of Burren Lowlands Business Group 984.00 Taispeantas Chois Fharraige teo Taispeantas Chois Fharraige 2024 800.00 Roundstone Pony Show Roundstone Pony Show 1,348.00 Caitheamh Cruití­ Cois Fharraige agus na hOileáin Cluiche idiraisiunta Caitheamh Cruiti 500.00 Club Mara Chonamara – Forbairt Chonamara Teo.., Watersports for All Programme 800.00 Clonbur Cloghbrack Community Council Samhradh le Chéile 1,000.00 Inishbofin Community Services Programme Co. Ltd. Inishbofin Arts Festival 2024 1,500.00 Letterfrack Tidy Towns Connemara Green ‘Walking in Nature’ – series of talks and walks 1,000.00 Comhar Chuigeal Teoranta Comóradh 175 bliain an ‘Brig St. John’ 500.00 Pastime Chonamara Taispeántas Cnocán an Cladaigh 1,000.00 Comharchumann Mhic Dara Feile Ceoil An Cheathru Rua 600.00 Comhlacht Forbartha Inis Meain Eigse Dara Beag 600.00 Spaisteoiri­ Iorras Aithneach Carna Walking Festival 900.00 Clifden Community Arts Week CLG Clifden Arts Festival 2,300.00 Feile an tSruthain Feile an tSruthain 1,000.00 OPT Chois Fharraige Fóram Chois Fharraige Um Pleanáil Teanga CTR 700.00 Cumann Forbartha Chois Fharraige Cumann Forbartha Chois Fharraige 1,000.00 Inishbofin Development Company CLG Equipment to develop a Community Kitchen Initiative 2,000.00 Pobal Máiméain Teo Trealamh chun Imeacht Turasóireachta Feirmeoireachta Caorach áitiúil a chumasú (Equipment to enable local Sheep Farming Tourism Event) 1,000.00 Cashel Together Cashel Together Festival 1,000.00 Renvyle Sports & Social Company Ltd RCD Country Market 1,000.00 Coiste Féile Joe Éinne Feile Joe Einni u 1,000.00 Bia Bofinne Bia BoFinne – Food Festival 1,500.00 CDS Teo Féile na Sléibhte 1,000.00 Comhairle Ceantar na nOilean/Glor na nOilean Feile Ainm Cleite – Feile na bhfili & Scribhneoiri 1,500.00 Coiste Spoirt & Siamsa Inis Meain Feile Rasai Inis Meain 1,000.00 Galway Film Fleadh Galway Film Fleadh 1,200.00 TULCA CLG TULCA Festival of Visual Arts 2024 1,000.00 Galway Comhaltas/Galway County Fleadh Galway County Fleadh 2024 1,800.00 Galway Lorient Twiining Brittany Fest 2024 500.00 Baboro Galway Int. Childrens Festival Baboro International Arts Festival for Children and County Programme 1,500.00 Kilcolgan Community Development Kilcolgan Easter Festival 500.00 East Galway Family History Society CLG Exploring County Galway’s Ulster Heritage 1,000.00 Mullagh GAA Club Mullagh’s Community Day 500.00 Clarinbridge Market Day Committee Clarinbridge Market Day 800.00 Ballinderreen Community Centre Equipment for Community Shop Initiative 794.00 Eyrecourt & District Community Development Company CLG Replacement of Festive Lighting with Energy Efficient Lighting 2,148.00 Ballinderren GAA Club South Galway Bay Music Festival 600.00 Milltown Community Council Ltd Santas Cottage 500.00 Headford and District Association Something In The Water 800.00 Corofin Community Development Association Ltd Corofin Duck Race 1,000.00 Headfest Festival Headfest Festival 1,200.00 26th Galway Kilcoona Scout Group Kilcoona Scout Group 25 Year Anniversary Celebration 500.00 Ballyglunin Community Development CLG Winter Wonderland and Ballyglunin Christmas Fair 500.00 Three Rings Festival North East Galway Fit Up Theatre Festival 800.00 Total for Economic Development Support Scheme €69,250 Cloonboo Tidy Village Tree Planting on approach road to village (willow, alder) 950.00 Annaghdown GAA Upgrade Community Walkway – install MuttMitt Waste Stations & Benches 1,000.00 Athenry Tidy Towns Committee Planters, compost and litter pickers. 1,500.00 Claregalway Tidy Towns Upgrading of planters and bench seating 2,000.00 Killimordaly Community Centre CLG Resurfacing gravel area at Community Hall & Playground 2,000.00 Oranmore Tidy Towns Outdoor vandal resistant notice board, Pollinator Planting & Materials 2,000.00 Oranmore Community Development Association CLG Energy Audit 2,700.00 Mountbellew District Development Association Pollinator Planting for Tidy Towns 600.00 Caltra Community Council / Tidy Towns Pollinator Planting and Materials 750.00 Williamstown Tidy Towns Beehive and pollinator planting 750.00 Newbridge Tidy Towns. Landscaping and permanent planting at entrance to Newbridge 950.00 Castleblakeney Community Development Association CLG Upgrades to Ashfield Community Sportsfield and playground – painting, accessibility, composting area 1,000.00 Moylough Parish Sportsfield Improve and enhance the community recreation area – resurfacing, fencing, gates, cleaning/painting 1,000.00 Creggs Rugby Football Club Upgrade Community Walkway – install lighting and seating 1,500.00 Creggs Rural Development CLG Painting and upgrades to planters and directional signage at Creggs Wildlife Garden 1,500.00 Aughrim Village Community Group Upgrade green space – clearance and landscaping works. 2,000.00 Ballygar Tidy Towns Upgrade to recycled planters with pollinator planting to create pollinator pods throughout the town. 2,000.00 Glenamaddy Tidy Towns Planters and additional tree & shrub planting in accordance with Glenamaddy Biodiversity Plan 2,000.00 Kilkerrin Tidy Towns Association Upgrade to recycled planters throughout village 2,000.00 Williamstown Development Company Repairs and resurfacing to Community Walkway 2,000.00 Clontuskert Community Development Group Development outdoor amenity area with picnic tables 2,500.00 Mountbellew Men’s Shed Polytunnel 2,700.00 Ballinasloe Tidy Towns Environmental upgrading works with Residents Associations – planting, boundary walls, tools & equipment 3,000.00 Criathrach Beag Plandálaithe agus plandaí chun Seid na bhFear i gCoiste na Pairc Rosmuc 300.00 Rosscahill Tidy Towns Planting and materials for Tidy Towns 500.00 Comharchumann Shailearna Teo Athsholáthar cuaille adhmaid lochtach (replacement of defective Multi-Unit Post) agus deisiúcháin (repairs) sa bPáirc Spraoi. 1,000.00 Clifden Tidy Towns Planting, painting, and materials for upgrading Clifden Car park garden and new riverside area. 1,500.00 Tidy Towns Lettermullen & Ballinakill Lanscaping at monument amenity area 1,500.00 Leenane Development Association CLG Upgrade Community Park – natural stone chess table & benches 1,740.00 Clonbur Cloughbrack Community Council Steel Fairy Sculptures with Biodiversity Themes 2,000.00 Comharchumann Forbartha Ãrann Resurfacing and fencing repair works at Kilronan Park & Playground 2,000.00 Oughterard Tidy Towns Upgrading of planters 2,000.00 Ballyconneely Playground Urgent Repairs to Community Playground 2,700.00 Gort Tidy Towns Pollinator planting at Canon Park and town centre 600.00 Portumna Tidy Towns Litter Pickers, Compost, Pollinator Planters 1,000.00 Loughrea Tidy Towns Pollinator Planting throughout town centre 1,500.00 Mullagh GAA Club Upgrade Community Walkway – LED lighting 1,500.00 Abbey Muintir na Tire Creation of outdoor space to rear of Community Centre 1,880.00 Abbey Community Development Association Upgrade to recycled planters on looped riverwalk 2,000.00 Ballinderreen Community Centre Increase no. of Solar Panels 2,000.00 Ballinderreen Tidy Towns Tree removal/replacement works in accordance with Ballinderreen Tree Plan 2,000.00 Craughwell Development Committee Planters for public realm 2,000.00 Eyrecourt & District Community Development Company Limited Upgrade community amenities – locally crafted recycled benches and planters 2,000.00 Kilrickle Village Hall Committee and Trustees Energy Audit 2,000.00 Gort Community Council Ltd Install energy efficient lighting 2,340.00 Clarinbridge Community Playground CLG Surfacing works to improve accessibility and safety in playground. 2,500.00 Clarinbridge Tidy Towns Upgrade to self-watering recycled planters and flower towers throughout village 2,500.00 Woodford Community Playground Resurfacing and repair works, installation of wheelchair accessible picnic bench 2,500.00 Kinvara Tidy Towns Engagement of Ecologist to develop a Habitat Management Plan and Information Boards 2,700.00 Caherlistrane Kilcoona Community Council Planting and Benches at open spaces in village 750.00 Glenamaddy Community Garden Raised beds and plants for Community Garden 750.00 Kilconly Community Recreation Group Upgrade Community Walkway through provision of benches 850.00 Dunmore Community Sports Group Additional solar lighting at community walking track 1,000.00 Headford Environment Group Upgrade Sandybanks Walkway – biodiversity mural on concrete bridge 1,000.00 Tuam Tidy Towns Pollinator friendly trees, shrubs, herbs 1,000.00 Corofin Community Development Association Ltd Painting and upgrades to planters and a Community Notice Board at Canon Oliver Hughes Park 2,000.00 Dunmore Tidy Towns Company Ltd. by Guarantee Enhance River Walk with stone built bed planted with native pollinator friendly perennial plants 2,000.00 Dunmore Development Group Playground Committee Repairs to playground equipment 2,340.00 Milltown Community Council Ltd Energy Efficiency Upgrades to doors/windows 2,500.00 Abbeyknockmoy Parish Society LTD Pollinator Planting Plan and fingerpost signage to key amenities 2,700.00 Dunmore Community Council Energy Audit and BER Assessment 2,700.00 Total for Community Development Support Scheme 104,250 Limelight Creative Arts – Brothers of Charity services Ireland Funding to support Limelight fashion 1,200.00 Gliondar, Athenry Community Arts Group Funding to support The Birds & the Bees youth arts performance 900.00 Active in Age Oranmore Funding to support Bealtaine Festival Cultural Events 700.00 9 Arch Claregalway Musical Society Funding to support amateur Musical Theatre Production 600.00 Galway Community Pantomime Funding to support annual Panto Performance 600.00 Bualadh Bos Oranmore Drama Group Funding to support performance of two one act plays 600.00 Soundwaves @ Middlethird Social Farm Funding to support Soundwaves @ Middlethird Social Farm 400.00 Skylight 47 Funding to support publication of Issues, 18 and 19, of Skylight 47 400.00 Solas Photography Club Funding to support ongoing series of Photography Lectures and Tutorials from national and international photography experts. 300.00 Skylark Brothers of Charity Funding to support the development of an interactive and multi-sensory installation 700.00 SUAS Services, Brothers of Charity Services Ireland Funding to support SUAS Tree of Life art project 900.00 Glenamaddy Players Funding towards staging of ‘The Outgoing Tide’ by Bruce Graham. 600.00 Menlough Drama Society Funding to support production of Martin McDonagh’s ‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane’ 600.00 Glenamaddy Musical Society Funding to support production of a Musical 600.00 Ballinasloe Musical Society Funding towards production of Little Shop of Horrors 500.00 Clonberne Community Centre Co Ltd Funding to support Parish Yearbook 200.00 UachtarArts Community Arts Group Funding to support Workshops, Demonstrations, Exhibitions, Weekly Group meetups, Art Fair in Oughterard 2,000.00 Oughterard Courthouse Arts Programme Funding to support OCAP Summer Arts Programme 2024 2,000.00 Conamara Environmental Educational and Cultural Centre Funding to support Conamara Sea Week Arts Programme 2024 1,900.00 Conamara West plc Funding to support Sculpture in the Community 1,900.00 Cúl An Tí Gealach na gCoinleach 1,500.00 Oughterard Writers Group/Clann Resource Centre Funding towards specialist Writing Workshops and Podcast with writing group 1,000.00 Clifden Film Society Funding to suppor the Spring / Summer Film Season 700.00 Criost Linn ADS Funding to develop arts programmes and workshops to integrate into community events 700.00 Club Scannáin Sailearna Dhá shéasúr Scannán a chur ar bun le linn 2024. 700.00 Cantairi Chonamara Funding to support Stepping Stones through Irish Musical and Literary History performance 700.00 Roundstone Events 2024 Funding towards Roundstone 200th Anniversary Arts Events 2024 500.00 Ionad Cuimhneachain na nImirceach Teoranta Funding to support Art Café programme 500.00 Liam and Tom O’Flaherty Society Funding to support Féile na bhFlaitheartach 2024 500.00 Comhaltas Craobh Dhuiche Sheoigheach Funding to support Music Programme 400.00 Ragaire Literary Magazine Funding to support debut edition of Ragaire Literary Magazine 200.00 Interface Funding to support Members’ Exhibition 2,000.00 Brigit’s Garden Funding to support Arts Inspiration Weekend 500.00 Athenry Music School Funding towards The Voices of Galway 1,800.00 Youth Ballet West Funding to support Youth Ballet Performance connections 1,400.00 Music Matters Funding to support Treo Ensemble & South American musicians 1,450.00 Cois Cladaigh Chamber Choir Funding to support Aurora – an evening of song with Cois Cladaigh in Galway County 600.00 Galway Lorient Twinning Funding to support arts programme at Brittany Festival 2024 400.00 Barna Furbo Active Retirement Association Funding to support weekly Art Classes 200.00 Blue Teapot Theatre Company Funding to support Fairy Tree – County Schools Workshops (inclusive children’s theatre project) 2,200.00 Branar Funding to support schools tour of Ballad of a Bandit 2,200.00 Galway Music Residency Funding to support ConTempo programme (Countywide) 1,700.00 Galway Film Fleadh Funding to support GENERATION Fleadh Outreach Screenings and Workshops (Youth Programme) 1,400.00 Music for Galway Funding to support Music for Galway Encore in Galway County – Cassiopeia Winds 1,400.00 Brú Theatre Funding to support Scothscéalta Theatre Development 500.00 Portumna Arts Group Funding to support Walk in My Shoes Teen Arts Project 1,500.00 Kinvara Area Visual Arts (KAVA) Funding to support Kinvara Plein Air Festival and KAVA Arts Programme 2024 1,350.00 Gort Arts Funding to support Gort Arts Festival 800.00 Eyrecourt & District Community Development Company Limited Funding towards Eyrecourt Community Drama Performance 600.00 Loughrea Community Radio Funding to support Loughrea Community Radio Production Room 600.00 An t-Amhrán Beo Funding towards Sean-Nós singing showcase 600.00 Loughrea Activity Association Funding to support Irish ceili dance classes for preservation of local set and sean nos dances 600.00 St Brendan Choral and Dramatic Society Funding to support the staging of a musical 600.00 Gort Tidy Towns The 2024 Gort Mural Jam 600.00 Portumna Dramatic and Debating Society Funding to support staging of a Three Act Play 500.00 Ballinderreen Community Centre Funding to support concert series 400.00 Ceoltóirí an Doirin Funding to support Traditional Music Group Tuition Course 400.00 Comhaltas Gaillimh Theas Funding to support County Fleadh groupa ceoil 300.00 Helium Arts Funding to support Summer Art Camps in Loughrea, Co Galway for children with lifelong physical health conditions. 1,200.00 Headford Lace Project Funding to support art project “Re-lacing of Lace Matrix” 1,500.00 Solstice Arts Group Funding to support community dance performance Making Moves 1,400.00 Marian Choral Society Funding towards presentation of Beauty & The Beast. 600.00 Dunmore Amateur Dramatic Society DADS Funding towards production of Brian Friel’s “Faith Healer” 600.00 Milltown Drama Society Funding towards production of “I Do Not Like Thee Dr Fell” 600.00 Corofin Community Development Association ltd Playground Mural 600.00 H.A.T.S. Headford Area Theatrical Society Funding to support performance and rehearsal of 2 act play 600.00 Garrafrauns Community Council Funding to support Art Classes 500.00 Tuam Comhaltas Funding to support Comhaltas programme 400.00 Comhaltas Bhéal Chláír Funding to support Summer Camp/Series of Workshops 400.00 Total for Arts Grants 60,000 Athenry Arts & Heritage Company CLG Self Guiding tour booklets 1,000.00 Athenry & District Active Retirement Association Food & Heritage Trail East Galway 500.00 Lackagh Museum & Community Development Association Lackagh Photo Book 900.00 Annaghdown Heritage Society Photogrammetry course 800.00 Kilskeagh Heritage Committee The Kilskeagh Graveyard Project 300.00 Monivea Heritage Association Funding towards manuscript of 1892 Census of Monivea 1,000.00 Tobar Padraic Cemetery Committee Funding towards maintenance works at graveyard and Holy Well 800.00 Connaught Rangers Association Ranging Memories Pop Up Exhibition 200.00 Cath Eachroma 1691 Gaming 1691 600.00 Ballinasloe and District Heritage Society Ballinasloe & District Heritage Society Journal 900.00 Woodlawn Heritage Group Heritage Pathways 800.00 Clonfert Research Project Digital Survey of Girls Block, Women’s Block and Dining Hall/Chapel of Portumna Workhouse 900.00 Skehana & District Heritage Group Funding towards materials and equipment 800.00 The Mannion Clan Association Funding towards publication and launch of heritage booklet 900.00 Williamstown Heritage Society Funding towards IT equipment 490.00 Tiernascragh NS Parents Association Funding towards biodiversity area 800.00 Glinsk Community Development Society Ltd Ballinakill Abbey – Phase Three of Conservation project 1,000.00 Moylough Heritage Society Funding to support series of historical lectures 500.00 Ballinamore Bridge Heritage Group Funding towards interpretative signage at heritage sites 800.00 Mountbellew Social Development Co-operative Society Limited Funding to support the National Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Championship 1,000.00 St Gabriel’s Ladies Football Club Biodiversity / heritage walking trail project 800.00 Kilbegnet Ballinakill Historical Society Creggs celebrates history and culture 660.00 Aughrim Community Development Company Ltd Erect a story board on the site of Aughrim’s Orphanage at the Aughrim’s Heritage Park 800.00 Lásadóirí na Coiribe – Corrib Lacemakers Ar an Imeall – Lace on the Edge 1,000.00 Oughterard Culture & Heritage Group Replacement of rotting timber posts on Heritage Walk 900.00 The Oughterard Courthouse Conservation & Heritage CLG Quarterly publication of community magazine Corrib News 500.00 Leenane Development Association Leenane Sheep Show 500.00 Ionad Oidhreachta Leitir Meallain Memorial stone to local writer Peadar ó Direáin 600.00 Comharchumann Mhic Dara Comharthaí Baile 500.00 Comhlacht Forbartha Inis Meáin Togra QR & Suíomh Idirlíne 800.00 Forbairt Pobail Mhaigh Cuilinn Teo Moycullen Heritage Cumann Staire Funding towards archaeologist for field trip and talk for International Monuments Day 450.00 CLEAS CTR CLEAS Oidhreacht Oileaín 900.00 Moycullen Activities & Social Group (Active Retired) Publishing a cookbook of old and new recipes 800.00 Galway Hooker Sailing Club Brest Maritime Festival 2024 500.00 Gary Dempsey Heritage Research Group – Atlantic Technological University Community Monuments Showcase – Ecclesiastical Buildings of Galway Seminar 800.00 Western Family History Association Public talks on local history 500.00 Kilcolgan Community Development Killeely Church Monastic Site 800.00 Ballinderreen GAA One Club Archive photographs and Educational Nature Trail 900.00 South-East Galway Integrated Rural Development Clg ‘Patterns of Confinement’: Institutional Answers to Care and Abandonment in Ireland in the 19th and 20th Century 900.00 Mullagh Community Development Committee Funding towards heritage audit 800.00 Labane Ardrahan Community Development Association Funding to support South Galway Milestones Project: conservation and re-erection of Coole Demesne milestone and Heritage Week cycle featuring talk at Coole 1,000.00 Gort River Walk Development Group Funding to support Dawn Chorus walk and bird boxes 400.00 Ballinderreen Tidy Towns Funding to support Ballinderreen Ecological Study 800.00 East Galway Family History Society CLG Funding towards ‘Exploring County Galway’s Ulster Heritage’ event 900.00 Gort Golf Club Castlequarter Ltd Funding towards history booklet of Gort Golf Club – 100 years old 900.00 Ardrahan Church Funding towards Three Thursdays heritage event 800.00 Bullaun Cemetery Group Funding towards graveyard map 1,000.00 The Old Tuam Society Equipment and materials 800.00 Abbeyknockmoy Parish Society ref Cultural Heritage A Century of Shops & Public Houses in Abbeyknockmoy Area 1924 – 2024 500.00 Amdalah Africa Foundation – AMDAF English Club 400.00 Headford Community Garden Headford Flax Harvest Festival 800.00 Friends of Tuam Heritage Funding towards digital mapping of St Mary’s COI graveyard 1,000.00 Milltown Development Ltd Heritage Talk on Micheál Ó Lócháin 800.00 DonaghpatrickKilcoona Heritage Society Funding towards oral heritage recordings 500.00 Total for Heritage Grants 40,000 Aisteoirí an Bhaile Dráma a chur ar stáitse 250.00 Oughterard Rugby Club Lá na gClub 100.00 St Joseph’s Court Residents Association Bee Keeping in Conamara with Paddy na Meachain 100.00 Forbairt Pobail Mhaigh Cuilinn Ceardlann Oideachas ar Chóras Múirín Beo 500.00 Club FoghlaimeoirÃ­ Gaeilge Chois Fharraige Dráma Gaeilge 500.00 Pleanáil Teanga Chonamara Láir Ceardlann Comhrá agus Cás Coirnéal 400.00 Club Óige Iorras Aithneach Forbairt Chonamara Láir Sraith Ceardlann 400.00 Cumann Caitheamh Cruife Chonamara Craobh Idirnáisiúnta Caitheamh Cruife 200.00 Comharchumann Shailearna Teo Imeacht ar Oíche Chultúir 400.00 Kinvara GAA & Camogie Club CIORAL COMHRÁ – preparation for Oral Irish LC Students 2024 480.00 Total for Irish Language 3,330 Total for Cultural Development Support Scheme 103,330

The post County Galway Community and Voluntary Groups to receive €295,000 funding boost appeared first on Galway Bay FM.