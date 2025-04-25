County Galway Cathaoirleach opens Book of Condolence for Pope Francis

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

County Galway Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Martina Kinane has opened a Book of Condolences for Pope Francis.

A physical book in memory of the Pope, who died on Easter Monday, is available in the Atrium of County Hall on Prospect Hill.

An online version is also available here.

Tens of thousands of people have paid their respects to the Pope, who is lying in state in St Peter’s Basilica.

Mourners will be able to view the open coffin until this evening, when funeral preparations start.

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris and US President Donald Trump will be among those in attendance at the funeral in Rome tomorrow at 9am Irish time.