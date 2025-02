This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The County Galway Cathaoirleach and Chief Executive will be travelling to New York for St Patrick’s Day.

They have received an invitation from the Galway Association of New York, Inc. to attend the annual parade.

An invite has also been extended for a visit to US multinational Dexcom in Santiago.

Its first European plant is currently under construction in Athenry, creating over a thousand permanent jobs here.