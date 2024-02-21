County councillors write to Government over “dire” state of roads across Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Roads across Galway are in a “dire” state – and it’s an ongoing struggle to try and maintain them as they are.
That was the consensus at a meeting of Galway County Council, where it was agreed to write to Government demanding more funds.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The meeting heard that the €40m allocated for Galway roads this year isn’t nearly enough to cover the 9,000km of road network in the county.
Despite some positive spin in the media, that’s just a one percent increase on the figure for last year.
Councillor Mary Hoade says it’s not enough – has never been enough – and millions more is desperately needed.
The post County councillors write to Government over “dire” state of roads across Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Call made for funding for Terryland and Tuam Road Playground
A call has been made for Galway City Council to look into a new playground for the areas of Terry...
Events in Galway this week to mark 2nd anniversary of Ukraine war
A number of events are taking place in Galway city, and in Athenry, this week to mark the second ...
Concerns Medtronic’s decision to exit its ventilator product line will affect Galway jobs
There are concerns Medtronic’s decision to exit its ventilator product line will affect its...
Gardai investigating string of burglaries in East Galway in one day
Gardaí are investigating a string of burglaries in East Galway over the course of a day. Incident...
Wind farm developments in East Galway dominate seven-hour meeting of Galway County Council
Wind farm developments in East Galway have dominated the discussion at this week’s 7 hour m...
Galway Graduate awarded prestigious Janssen Bursary medal for Health Economics
A graduate of the University of Galway has been awarded the Janssen Bursary Medal for 2023. Orla ...
Seanad to discuss bill to stop Derrybrien Wind Farm being decomissioned
A bill to stop Derrybrien Wind Farm from being decommissioned will be discussed in the Seanad thi...
Small group of lecturers gather outside ATU Galway as part of national protest
A small group of lecturers have gathered outside ATU Galway in the past hour as part of a nationa...
“Bedtime Adventures” sensory experience to come to Claregalway for children with additional needs
An interactive experience for children aged 6 and under with additional needs and lifelong health...