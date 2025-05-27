County Councillors voice opposition to sale of Galway Airport

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A number of county councillors have voiced their opposition to the planned sale of Galway Airport.

The 118 acre site is jointly owned by the City and County Council, who purchased it for the bargain price of just €1.1m in 2013.

Now, it’s estimated to be worth up to ten times that, meaning the sale now being considered would net both local authorities a healthy profit.

But many county councillors have voiced opposition to any potential sale – believing it should remain in public ownership for development.

Both local authorities have given an assurance that any buyer must show they have a plan with a clear economic benefit to Galway.

Councillor Karey McHugh-Farag still thinks selling it would be the wrong move