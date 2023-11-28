County councillors unanimously vote for no restrictions on Galway Airport gigs

Galway County and city councillors continue to be at odds when it comes to the number of gigs held at Galway Airport next year.

County councillors unanimously voted for no restrictions to be imposed on the site at last evening’s meeting.





But last week, city councillors voted in favour of a motion carried to limit the number of concerts at the Galway Airport to six.

Councillors are now moving to set up a joint committee, and some members will meet this Friday to discuss it further.

Councillor David Collins spoke to our reporter Sarah Slevin about the county council’s stance:

