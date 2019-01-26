County councillors to review functions of municipal districts

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County councillors are to review the functions and powers of municipal districts when they meet on Monday.

The county has five municipal districts in Loughrea, Athenry-Oranmore, Connemara, Ballinasloe and Tuam.

Concerns have been raised that many functions can only be dealt with at plenary council with calls for more powers to be devolved at local municipal district level.

The matter will be discussed when councillors meet for their monthly meeting in County Hall on Monday.

Cathaoirleach of Galway Council Council Sean O Tuairisg says many councillors want to see local matters dealt with locally.