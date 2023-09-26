  • Services

County councillors reject recommendation to increase Local Property Tax by 15%

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County councillors have roundly rejected a recommendation to increase Local Property Tax by 15 percent next year.

At County Hall last evening, a presentation was given outlining the finances of Galway County Council.


Although the local authority received €5m in extra funding from Government recently, it’s still projected to be well in the red next year.

On that basis, a recommendation was made to boost the Local Property Tax by the maximum rate of 15 percent, to net an additional €2.3m.

But Councillors unanimously rejected the idea and voted for no increase at all, saying lack of funding from central Government is not a problem for the people to fix.

Councillor Jimmy McClearn proposed the motion – and he told told David Nevin they’re also keenly aware of the cost of living crisis.

