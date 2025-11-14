County councillors pass largest ever budget of €203 million

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council has approved a record total budget of just over 203 million euro for 2026, an increase of 9 million euro from last year

Major investment areas include €33.3 million in housing and building as well as €65.4 million for road transport and safety.

Councillors criticised the contribution from the Government as compared to other county councils.

This comes as there was a 612,000 euro decrease in equalisation funding for the council.

There were also calls for the rate incentive scheme to be less harsh on small businesses.

The annual budget also covers other areas such as hedge trimming, social housing maintenance and street parking.