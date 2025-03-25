  • Services

County Councillors divided on spending €5k on new mayoral chains

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

County Councillors are somewhat split on the potential spending of €5 thousand on new mayoral chains.

Currently, there’s just one chain for the County Cathaoirleach – which is Councillor Martina Kinnane at this time.

But, an argument has been made that the Cathaoirleach’s of each municipal district should have them as well.

That would mean chains for Athenry-Oranmore, Loughrea, Ballinasloe, Tuam, and Connemara.

The pros and cons of a new set of chains of power consumed a considerable portion of a meeting at County Hall this week.

Some councillors think five brand new chains should be ordered – and others think old Town Council chains currently on display should be refurbished to save money.

And then there’s a large contingent that thinks they shouldn’t be ordered at all and the money would be far better spent elsewhere.

The general argument in favour is that it drastically increases the presence and awareness of local Cathaoirleachs when they represent their districts at events – including events abroad.

For some, it’s also a matter of restoring a level of prestige to areas like Tuam and Loughrea which previously had their own Town Councils and well-known mayors.

It’s not, as Councillor Donagh Killilea put it, that they’d be pottering around town or sitting down to eat their dinner wearing the new chains.

But many others argued at a time when local property tax and commercial rates have increased, the public rightfully wouldn’t appreciate the spend.

Councillor James Charity offered that this is exactly the “kind of thing that drives the public mad”.

Councillor Declan Geraghty accepted there’s merit on both sides – but concluded that it would send a bad message and wasn’t a good idea.

In the end, after lengthy debate, a vote was deferred for a month while costings are looked at in detail.

