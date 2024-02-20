A County Councillor says Gym Membership should be an allowable health expense

Fianna Fáil Councillor for the Athenry/Oranmore area Albert Dolan believes this proposal would act as a reward for people who prioritise their wellbeing.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Councillor Dolan, who has written to the Minister for Finance, says this measure would be easily implementable by Revenue.

The post County Councillor says gym membership should be an allowable health expense appeared first on Galway Bay FM.