County Councillor says gym membership should be an allowable health expense

County Councillor says gym membership should be an allowable health expense
A County Councillor says Gym Membership should be an allowable health expense

Fianna Fáil Councillor for the Athenry/Oranmore area Albert Dolan believes this proposal would act as a reward for people who prioritise their wellbeing.


Councillor Dolan, who has written to the Minister for Finance, says this measure would be easily implementable by Revenue.

