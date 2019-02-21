County councillor calls for more funding for Athenry relief road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for more funding to be allocated for Athenry relief road.

Councillor Gabe Cronnelly raised the matter during a discussion of the 2019 roads programme at a meeting of the Athenry/Oranmore municipal district this week.

A total of 15 thousand euro was allocated to the road – the same allocation as the previous year.

The Independent councillor says the funding amounts to ‘pittens’ and that much more is needed for such local infrastructure.

He says the relief road is crucial to the development of the town and that further funding could see the establishment of a mini- industrial hub.

More at 1 as councillor Gabe Cronnelly says the east of Athenry does not have the infrastructure to deal with the increase of traffic expected with the opening of the new secondary school at the west side of the town next week…